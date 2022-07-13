Cade McNamara in PFF's Top 50 FBS Quarterbacks

As part of their 2022 College Football Season Preview, Pro Football Focus has begun rolling out its position rankings ahead of the season. They recently announced their Top 50 FBS Quarterbacks and Michigan's 2021 starter made the list.

Cade McNamara appears on the list at #29. Arguably low for last season's starting quarterback of the Big Ten Champions, but PFF focuses on analytics and not the intangibles McNamara is so often associated with. That is not to say McNamara doesn't have any numbers to argue for a higher rating, notably PFF ranked McNamara the best Big Ten QB against the blitz last season.

McNamara enters 2022 as a defending Big Ten Champion but is currently not the named starter. In 2021, the Michigan coaching staff made it no secret that McNamara was the starting quarterback. While that same staff has continued to praise McNamara for what he accomplished last season, his leadership, and his efforts this offseason, it has been made clear he is in competition with former top recruit JJ McCarthy. McCarthy started the season playing late in games, but earned snaps in more crucial moments as the season went on. McCarthy is no backup and will be a major part of the offense in 2022 whether or not he can take the starting job from McNamara. Of note, PFF did include multiple QBs for LSU and Ole Miss but did not include McCarthy in their list.

Other B1G Quarterbacks in Rankings