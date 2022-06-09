Cade McNamara is not shying away from competition

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is entering the season as the quarterback that led the program to a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten championship. Nipping at his heels for even more playing time this season is rising sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy, who split snaps with McNamara last season in certain situations.

Despite all the accomplishments of the program last season, none of it matters heading into the 2022 season.

As U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh has put it before, nothing is ever handed to you. The best players will play. That especially goes for the quarterback position, with McNamara not guaranteed a starting role.

Appearing on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast this week, McNamara was asked about the competition at the quarterback spot this fall.

It's safe to say that McNamara is fully embracing it and won't back down from a challenge.

"Competition is really healthy for any position," McNamara said. "It really forces you to bring your best every single that. That's all you can ask for when you're on a team and when you're in a position group. I think that's an extremely healthy thing and I think that's really good for the team because we're getting that much better every single day."

As a leader of the offense, McNamara is applying his previous experiences and helping to mentor the younger quarterbacks in his room.

Despite each quarterback competing against each other for the right to play on Saturday's, the respect between each player is there and that starts with the elder statesman of the group.

"I have the perspective of knowing everything in this offense and as guys are coming in or younger guys, they might have questions on what the offense is or what their job is," McNamara said. "How do they execute the play? Specifically, also, what the defense is doing. I think I have a really good understanding of defense. Obviously, working to continue to grow that understanding. I think me being able to help them with the play, with the defense and, also, with my experience not just being a player in the field on games but also being a leader. As a guy who has gone through three years of a Michigan education, I think I have a lot to offer to these dudes.

"When it comes to them getting playing time or whatever, when their time comes or whatever I can do to help, I'm willing to do it. We have a lot of guys in that room. So far, our communication and everything has been great. I'm looking forward to continuing that relationship with the other quarterbacks as well."

