Cade McNamara on Dax Hill's status: 'I'll let Coach Harbaugh answer that'

With rumors swirling about the status of safety Daxton Hill and Michigan's virtual Orange Bowl media day today, questions about Hill's status were almost guaranteed to be asked. It didn't take long for that to happen, with Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara fielding the first question about Hill.

"You know, it's not our job to comment on other players," he said, "so we'll let Coach Harbaugh answer that question."

The very first question asked of center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber was whether Hill traveled with the team to Miami. Vastardis fielded the question and echoed what McNamara had to say: "Really that's a question for Coach Harbaugh, not for us."

Jim Harbaugh meets with the media Thursday at 9 AM. Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for updates.