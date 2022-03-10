Cade McNamara on Matt Weiss as co-OC: 'I think it's going to pay dividends'

When former offensive coordinator department for Miami, Michigan decided to keep its vacant coordinator position in-house with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore assuming co-offensive coordinator duties this season.

While it's unclear how the duties between the coaches will be split, as Jim Harbaugh says it'll be a collaborative effort amongst the staff, the familiarity of Weiss is going to help the development of the quarterback room this season.

At least one quarterback is a vocal supporter of Weiss getting more responsibilities added to his plate. Meeting with reporters on Thursday, Cade McNamara gave his thoughts on his position coach helping to call plays this season.

"I like it," McNamara said. "I think it's a good blend of me being able to share a great personal bond with him. As you mentioned, he's with the quarterbacks so every single meeting and every single play in practice, everything is evaluated through Coach Weiss and with Coach Weiss, every single one of us in the quarterback room. I think it's going to pay dividends for us. Understanding the play calling that much more and understanding what he's thinking when he's making those calls."

As for how his relationship with Weiss has changed over the year he's been in Ann Arbor, McNamara says that Weiss has focused on the little nuances in his game, which, as he said earlier, has paid dividends for his game.

Dividends that he hopes to continue to cash this season.

"It's changed a lot," Weiss said. "When he first got here, I was trying to share my experience with him in the offense because he was new to the offense. I was trying to help him out while he was helping me with my play. Going through reads, footwork, all that stuff. I think what he's done for me from a protection standpoint has been huge as far as the development of my career. That was something I was able to apply last season and I was able to build off that, too."

