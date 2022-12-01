Earlier this week, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal after he spent most of the season rehabbing from a leg injury that he suffered earlier this season. Now, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, McNamara will transfer to Iowa.

Last season, McNamara led Michigan to its first Big Ten Championship since 2004, and was a big reason behind all of the team's success throughout the year. Although many thought of him as just a game manager, McNamara made critical plays down the stretch in some big games for Michigan.

This year, however, McNamara was beaten out by sophomore J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback role. The veteran started in the season opener against Colorado State, but he didn't impress. McCarthy then followed up with a spectacular performance against Hawaii the following week, and it didn't take long for Jim Harbaugh to name McCarthy the starter, which he did in the postgame press conference.

One of McNamara's most memorable moments in a Michigan uniform came on the road against Penn State last season. The Wolverines trailed, 17-14 with just a few minutes remaining, when McNamara found tight end Erick All on a crossing route for a 47-yard touchdown which gave Michigan the lead and ultimately won them the game.

Of course, McNamara will always be fondly remembered as the first quarterback to defeat Ohio State since Denard Robinson back in 2011. McNamara didn't have the most eye-opening stat line in that game, but he made all the right plays when the team needed him as the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes, 42-27.

As his career at Michigan now comes to a close, McNamara will finish his time as a Wolverine with a 63.1 completion percentage, 3,181 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.