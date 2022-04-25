Caleb Houstan enters NBA Draft

Caleb Houstan has entered the NBA Draft evaluation process with a June 1 deadline to decide whether to return to Michigan. He will hope to impress at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago on May 16-22 and remind scouts why he was once considered a future one-and-done lottery pick.

The small forward from Canada finished his freshman season with 10.0ppg, 4.0rpg, and 1.4ast. Houstan would start the year on the Wooden Award watch list but finish without any hardware. Houstan's inconsistency seemed to mirror Michigan's up and down year. As soon as Houstan would find his shot he would then quickly go on a drought. In two back-to-back wins against San Diego State and Nebraska, Houstan went 8/12 from three and scored a combined 33 points in the victories. Over the next 5 games, Houstan was a dreadful 2/21 from deep scoring only 35 points the 5 games. The Wolverines would go 1-4 in that stretch.

Aside from a 0-10 performance against rival Ohio State, Houstan finished the year strong. Houstan would play well in Michigan's opening tournament game against Colorado State shooting 5/11 from the field. In Michigan's big win over Tennessee Houstan would fail to score going 0/7 from the field. Needing to get back on track, Houstan scored a quick 5 points against Villanova but unfortunately wouldn't score again as Michigan went down in a winnable game to the Wildcats, 63-55.