Caleb Houstan to remain in NBA Draft

Michigan Basketball has announced Caleb Houstan will join Moussa Diabate and remain in the NBA Draft and not return to Ann Arbor after just one season for the Michigan Wolverines.

Houstan and his camp have been mostly silent throughout the draft process with even his initial announcement coming a couple of days past the deadline from the Michigan Basketball account. Houstan reportedly turned down an invite to the NBA Combine. Rumors have swirled around whether Houstan has some sort of guarantee from a team to select him in the draft. Mock drafts have shown him going in the back end of the first, often to Oklahoma City, based on this rumor.

Houstan started all 34 games for the Wolverines. He netted double figures 17 times on the way to a 10.1ppg. He led the team in 3-pointers made but only shot 35.5% from deep. He added 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game.

Originally from Canada, Houstan would play his high school basketball in Florida at Montverde Academy. Houstan was 18 at the end of his junior season and reclassified to the 2021 class. He finished that season Gatorade's Player of the Year in Florida, a McDonald's All-American, and a consensus five star recruit. The highest rated recruit for the Wolverines since Glenn Robinson III.