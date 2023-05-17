Since Love's commitment to the Wolverines, there have been rumors about Love potentially not staying with Michigan. At one point, Love even took to social media to attempt to shut down the whispers.

Now, after weeks of rumors it appears Love will indeed not join Michigan after all.

Last season Michigan was heavily involved in the recruitment of transfer portal target Terrence Shannon Jr. Similar rumors persisted throughout that recruitment, with Shannon ultimately choosing to go to Illinois. In reports after, including a public callout by Hunter Dickinson, Michigan was not accepting enough of Shannon's credits to transfer and he would have needed to take spring and summer classes to be eligible, his former coach at Texas Tech, Mark Adams, did not release him to allow him to do so.

It appears Michigan Basketball will once again fail to add a transfer target. In the case of Shannon, he never committed to Michigan, so it will be interesting to learn if this was a known potential issue when Love committed. If so, what has been occurring in the last 6 weeks or so while these rumors have persisted?

In any case, Michigan will head back to the drawing board with now three scholarships still available for the 2023-24 season.