California OL/DL Ross Maseuli Recaps Recent Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted several recruits for ‘The Game’ last month, including rising 2021 lineman Ross Maseuli.
The three-star prospect from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra got his first in-depth look at the program and enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor.
“The visit was amazing,” Maseuli said. “I loved the football facilities and how nice the coaching staff and recruiting coordinators were.”
While Michigan fell to rival Ohio State, Maseuli was blow away by the atmosphere in The Big House.
“Oh man, the atmosphere was like no other,” he said. “Everywhere I went was just straight Go Blue. It was great to see how involved the fans were and how many dedicated fans there are for Michigan.”
