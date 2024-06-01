“It was the perfect way to end the EYBL regular season,” said Ward, who checks in at No. 93 overall in the Rivals150 . “I knew that I wanted to finish strong, so that’s all I was concentrating on. This is my last time on the circuit, so I really wanted to leave my mark.”

As a result, he picked up new interest from USC and Michigan .

The 6-foot-7 wing saved his best performance of the spring for the Nike EYBL’s last session, posting 24.3 points, connecting on 62.7 percent from the field, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game for Team Durant.

Ward applied the same logic to finish off his junior season, pumping in 29 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks and five steals to lead Largo to a state title.

For the season, Ward averaged 26 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks a game, earning him Gatorade Player of the Year honors for Maryland.

“Coming into the spring, I wasn’t really looking for new offers,” Ward said. “For me, it was just to show that I could produce at the same level as I did in high school. I don’t go to one of the big private schools, so proving that was big for me. I’m glad that I was able to do that.”

Ward’s ability to use his versatility and size to exploit mismatches has made him a hot commodity, oftentimes igniting the offense for Team Durant this spring.

Ward has already taken official visits to Notre Dame and Florida State and unofficials to Maryland, Georgetown and Arkansas during the Eric Musselman era.

Next up for Ward will be an official to Marquette in late June and the rest of his visits will come after Peach Jam.

For now, Ward said he’s putting his full focus into dominating at the Pangos All-American Camp before heading to the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Florida.

“I don’t really have a timeline for a decision,” Ward said. “Honestly, I’m not really pressed to get it over with, but I don’t think I’ll go into the new year uncommitted. I just want to build a relationship with the team that I commit to, so I want that to be out of the way by then.”