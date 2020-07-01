 Can Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commit JJ McCarthy Win? 5 Thoughts Going Into Last Day Of Elite 11 Finals
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 09:14:45 -0500') }} football

Can JJ McCarthy Win It? 5 Thoughts Going Into Last Day Of Elite 11 Finals

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
The Wolverine's EJ Holland is in Nashville for the final day of the Elite 11 Finals, which features Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy.

The four-star prospect finished seventh in the rankings after Day 1 and posted the ninth best Pro Day score on Day 2. Media access to the event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. central.

Here are Holland's final thoughts before the event.

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
1. Will we even have a final day? The first couple of days of Elite 11 have been all over the place due to weather, with most of it taking place at night during light periods of rain. Heavy rain is in the forecast, and the indoor field doesn’t look adequate for an event of this size — I'm used to gigantic high school indoors in Texas. I’m hoping we can avoid the rain one last time, so we can have a fair finish to the competition. Right now, I don’t feel like the guys have done enough activities — at least in front of the media — to warrant a true champion.

{{ article.author_name }}