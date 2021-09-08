Can Michigan Flip Arizona DB Commit Zeke Berry?

Zeke Berry was one of many prospects nationally that made a summer a decision.

The three-star cornerback from national powerhouse Concord (Calif.) De La Salle made a few official visits and ultimately decided to award Arizona with a verbal commitment.

“I took a visit down there,” Berry said. “It was actually my first visit there, and it really felt like home. I really liked the school, the scheme and what they had to offer. I just thought everything about the program was a good fit.”