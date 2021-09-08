Can Michigan Flip Arizona DB Commit Zeke Berry?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Zeke Berry was one of many prospects nationally that made a summer a decision.
The three-star cornerback from national powerhouse Concord (Calif.) De La Salle made a few official visits and ultimately decided to award Arizona with a verbal commitment.
“I took a visit down there,” Berry said. “It was actually my first visit there, and it really felt like home. I really liked the school, the scheme and what they had to offer. I just thought everything about the program was a good fit.”
But that doesn’t mean his recruitment is over.
Berry took an unofficial visit to Cal over the weekend and is looking at making fall trips to both Michigan and Oregon State. Michigan recently entered the picture with an offer and immediately caught his attention.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news