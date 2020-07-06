The dead period hasn’t been all that dead for Michigan recruiting.

Since the pandemic put a halt to on-campus visits in March, the Wolverines have landed an eye-popping 17 commitments from recruits across the country and boast the No. 6 overall recruiting class nationally.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have done a tremendous job of adapting to the new world of virtual recruiting. In fact, Michigan recruiting may be better than ever.