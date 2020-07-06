 Can Michigan Wolverines Football Score More Big Recruiting Wins In July?
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 08:00:00 -0500') }} football

Can Michigan Score More Big Recruiting Wins In July?

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The dead period hasn’t been all that dead for Michigan recruiting.

Since the pandemic put a halt to on-campus visits in March, the Wolverines have landed an eye-popping 17 commitments from recruits across the country and boast the No. 6 overall recruiting class nationally.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have done a tremendous job of adapting to the new world of virtual recruiting. In fact, Michigan recruiting may be better than ever.

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh are recruiting hard this cycle.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has put together a Top 10 class. (AP Images)
And the momentum doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

July could bear more fruit for Michigan on the recruiting as some huge decisions could be on tap.

