Can two-way player Kalel Mullings fit the Hassan Haskins mold?
Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to moving players around to address depth concerns or because he sees a player's maximum potential at a different position. Michigan has made it a point to recruit playe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news