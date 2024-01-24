Jim Harbaugh is officially the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Currently, all expectations in Ann Arbor are that Sherrone Moore will become the next head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. One of Sherrone Moore's first tasks as new head coach of Michigan Football will be replacing himself as offensive coordinator. There are different lines of thinking about what Michigan should prioritize in its next offensive coordinator. Should Michigan stay in-house and continue to embrace continuity? Should Michigan target someone with head coaching experience to help Moore transition to head man in Ann Arbor? Or should Michigan do what Jim Harbaugh did in hiring Sherrone Moore and find a young and energetic coach? With that wide range set, here is a list of some of the coaches Moore and Michigan may target as it looks to find its new offensive coordinator.

Kirk Campbell

Our Josh Henschke has already reported that Kirk Campbell will get serious consideration as the next OC. Intel: Early best guesses of a potential Sherrone Moore staff If Michigan is staying in-house with the promotion of Sherrone Moore to head coach, it would not be shocking to see the Wolverines stay in-house with who replaces Moore. Would Campbell be the sole offensive coordinator? Possibly. But a scenario where there is a co-offensive coordinator and Campbell is pass game coordinator while someone like Mike Hart handles the run game, would mirror previous arrangements under Jim Harbaugh. Campbell has experience as a playcaller from his time at Old Dominion, and was key to Michigan's offensive game plans this season as QB coach, and previously as an analyst.

Paul Chryst

Here's one where Jim Harbaugh could help out his former mentee and bridge the relationship with former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst. Harbaugh and Chyrst are close friends with many intersections throughout their lives, with them and their families. Chryst and Harbaugh are similar but obviously different. Bringing Chryst on staff would make so much sense. He is an offensive coordinator with a similar ideology but also tons of experience as a head coach who could help Moore as he transitions into his new role.

Chryst is an analyst at Texas and recently turned down the offensive coordinator position at Iowa.

Jason Candle

We are in a world now where successful MAC head coaches take coordinator jobs in the Power 4 as promotions. Candle has been impressive at Toledo since taking over for Matt Campbell. Despite rumors of being a head coach candidate in recent years, he has yet to pursue a new opportunity. Candle is all Ohio, born and raised in the state. He comes from the Mount Union coaching tree, including Campbell and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Like Chryst, Candle would bring head coach experience with a similar offensive mindset. Reports in the past have suggested Candle would be interested in coming to Michigan, most likely as head coach, but with the gap getting larger between G5 schools and the top of college football, this could be Candle's best chance to move up.

Andy Ludwig

Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has been an OC for the better part of the last 30 years. Ludwig is in his second stint at Utah under Kyle Whittingham but has spent time at San Diego State under Rocky Long and Vanderbilt under Harbaugh mentee Derek Mason. Ludwig is another coach who brings a ton of experience with a similar offensive mindset. Utah has been a top-20 offense in EPA per play in three of the last four seasons. Would Ludwig leave Utah? No idea, but his experience and fit get him on this list.

Brennan Marion

A big part of the resurgence of the Michigan Football program the last few seasons came from hiring young, energetic, and innovative assistant coaches. There may not be a hotter name right now than UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Michigan got an up-close look at Marrion's Go-Go Offense when they played UNLV last season. On paper, the scheme could be a fit with Michigan. At its core, it's about power run, which we know Michigan loves. While some label it as a triple option, that isn't truly accurate. There are RPO elements, but primarily the offense is about running two RB sets, where either running back can run, block, or be involved in the passing game. A Michigan offense that utilizes sets with Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards on the field at the same time? Mullings and Hall? Hall and Marshall? Throw in the possibility of a brand new starting quarterback who could benefit from the short passing scheme, and this seems like a home run hire.



Kasey Dunn