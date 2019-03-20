Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp has been with the Michigan program for three years.

For that entire time, his defensive line had been Greg Mattison, but this offseason, Mattison left Michigan to become the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State. With Mattison gone, Shaun Nua was hired from Arizona State as the new defensive line coach.

Kemp has liked working with him so far this spring.

“He’s been really exciting so far,” Kemp said. “We have a coach who is from the islands, he loves to remind us he’s from the islands and he’s just bringing a whole lot of energy to the d-line right now. It’s been awesome to get to meet, work with him and just getting to learn from another great defensive line mind.”

While Mattison might be gone, he has still left an imprint on the defensive line. Mattison taught Kemp and the rest of the group the fundamentals to be successful. Nua isn’t scrapping what the previous coach did entirely.

Instead, he is adding his style and blending it with what Mattison had taught.

“Learning from the past, Coach Mattison, and then bringing what Coach Nua’s brought, you get mix and morph the two and just pick and choose,” Kemp said. “He’s been real helpful in that sense that he’s saying we’re not getting rid of everything we’ve previously done.”

Kemp appreciates the values Nua is preaching as he is bringing a whole different type of culture to the Wolverines.

“Coach Mattison had his way of going, now Coach Nua brings a fresh, new perspective on how to play d-line,” he said. “Coach Matty had his principles and now Coach Nua has his principles. It’s just awesome getting to learn from two great defensive line coaches.”

Nua is 32 years younger than Mattison, but his younger age can be seen as an asset.

“He’s just a younger guy,” Kemp said. “He’s closer in age to a lot of us and he’s just bringing his own style and his own taste to how you should play d-line and we’re all eager to learn it and we’re excited to get to learn under him.”

There’s different principles being taught by the new regime.

“It’s more just a feeling,” Kemp said. “You had your feeling when you were under Coach Mattison on how he wanted you to play and Coach Nua comes in and puts a different spin on it. It’s just a different feeling. You just feel a little bit different.”

Kemp and the rest of the defensive lineman found out about the news that their defensive line was leaving when he called each of them.

“I thought for sure I was going to have him at least my whole time here,” Kemp said. “I think every recruit feels that way whenever you join that bond with anyone of your position coaches. Whoever recruited you, you want to finish that out with him.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that he was surprised by Mattison leaving for Columbus. He added he wouldn’t be sending him a Christmas card, but Kemp still said he would send him one.

“He Is a big reason why I came to Michigan and I am very thankful he brought me here,” Kemp said. “I’m very, very thankful for the time I got to spend working with him. He built me to the point where I’m at today.”