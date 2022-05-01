Carol Hutchins earns career win 1,700 in Senior Day victory over Minnesota

In an 8-4 comeback victory over Minnesota on Senior Day, Hutchins secured career win number 1,700.

The legend of Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins continues to grow. Now the all-time leader in wins in college softball, Hutchins hit another milestone in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

With the series win, the Wolverines improve to 31-15 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten.

