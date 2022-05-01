Carol Hutchins earns career win 1,700 in Senior Day victory over Minnesota

The legend of Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins continues to grow. Now the all-time leader in wins in college softball, Hutchins hit another milestone in dramatic fashion on Sunday.
In an 8-4 comeback victory over Minnesota on Senior Day, Hutchins secured career win number 1,700.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5BbHJlYWR5IHRoZSB3aW5uaW5nZXN0IGNvYWNoIGluIE5DQUEgc29m
dGJhbGwgaGlzdG9yeSwgTWljaGlnYW4mIzM5O3MgQ2Fyb2wgSHV0Y2hpbnMg
aXMgbm93IHRoZSBmaXJzdCB0byAxLDcwMCE8YnI+PGJyPkNvbmdyYXRzIDxh
IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVU1Db2FjaEh1dGNoP3JlZl9z
cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTUNvYWNoSHV0Y2g8L2E+ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0
dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w
O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0
dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aSkVsVTdHYk9hIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWkpFbFU3
R2JPYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQHVtaWNo
c29mdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hz
b2Z0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUyMDgzNjQxNDU2ODQ5NzE1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3
c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp
cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp
ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv
ZGl2PgoK
With the series win, the Wolverines improve to 31-15 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!