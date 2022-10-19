We're only halfway through the college football season but NFL Mock Draft season is already getting started. CBS Sports released their first mock draft for the 2023 season and they have a member of Michigan's secondary going to a very familiar place.

Chris Trapasso does not provide much feedback on his reasoning for mocking Turner to Baltimore other than current the connection to former Michigan and current Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

It isn't surprising to see Turner mocked in the first round, however. He is a solid cover corner with the potential to run a 4.28 40-yard dash. NFL scouts give Turner high grades for his overall coverage, zone defense, man/press, and tackling. There are concerns about his ability to shed blocks and make tackles in the run game, but he has more than enough talent to have a team take a chance on him in the first. No one would be shocked to see that team be the Ravens and Michigan to Baltimore connection continue either.

You can find the entire mock draft here.