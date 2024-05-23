With the Big Ten expanding to 18 teams this season with USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon joining the conference, Michigan's path to four consecutive Big Ten titles has gotten a lot rockier. However, there appears to be some level of confidence that the Wolverines can get back to Indianapolis despite losing the bulk of the production from those championship-winning seasons. According to CBS Sports, the Wolverines have received multiple predictions regarding the most likely championship game predictions, including one prediction that would have fans intrigued. Below is what the outlet has prediction.

Michigan vs. Oregon

Reaching the Big Ten title game for a fourth consecutive season would be quite a statement for Michigan in the wake of losing coach Jim Harbaugh and 13 NFL Draft picks from last year's national title team. In this specific scenario, it would also likely mean a fourth-consecutive win against Ohio State. That comes comes with its own set of "what ifs" and hypothetical drama, especially because a title game appearance by Oregon likely means both teams here would have defeated the Buckeyes on their path to Indianapolis. Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have the roster to make a thunderous entrance to the Big Ten in 2024; what better way to do it than make the title game and square off against the reigning champs?

Ohio State vs. Michigan