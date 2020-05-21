CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli ranked the 65 power conference head coaches in college football this week, and placed Michigan Wolverines head man Jim Harbaugh No. 12 on his list. This was actually a three-spot increase from 2019 when the outlet had him pegged at No. 15 overall, despite the fact that Harbaugh's club suffered through a disappointing 9-4 campaign last year.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (Lon Horwedel)

"I've said plenty of times that, fairly or not, the world at large tends to spend more time focusing on what Harbaugh hasn't done at Michigan than what he has done," Fornelli wrote. "I don't think he's gotten enough credit for turning the program around, which isn't to say there's not plenty of work left. All that said, I was still surprised to see him climb in the rankings after a 9-4 season and failing to beat Ohio State again. "I also can't help but wonder what happens if he does beat Ohio State. He might jump into the top 10." The discussion surrounding Harbaugh's tenure at Michigan begins and ends with Ohio State (again, fairly or not) and the 0-5 record he has compiled against it. Coaches are defined by how they perform in the rivalry, with OSU's John Cooper (1988-2000) being another good example of a coach whose legacy was tarnished due to a poor record against Michigan (2-10-1). Ohio State's Jim Tressel (2001-10), on the flip side, was revered in Columbus thanks to an 8-1 mark against the Wolverines. As for the aforementioned CBS list, it rated Harbaugh as the third best coach in the Big Ten behind OSU's Ryan Day at No. 10 and a bit of an eye-opening choice of Penn State's James Franklin at No. 9 nationally and the top coach in the conference. Day is a difficult coach to critique when considering he has only been OSU's head man for one full season, while Franklin, on the other hand, has produced a 2-3 head-to-head record against Harbaugh and also has a lower winning percentage at PSU than Harbaugh does at Michigan (70.8, compared to Harbaugh's 72.3).