Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is settling into his new job.

Howard has assembled his first coaching staff in Ann Arbor and is rolling out offers to recruits. Although he doesn’t have any collegiate experience, CBS Sports college basketball reporter Matt Norlander thinks it was a good hire for the Wolverines.

“I think he was the best possible candidate the school could have realistically landed in this circumstance,” Norlander told the Wolverine.com. “No one can say whether it’s going to be a good hire, but I think it is the best possible hire.”