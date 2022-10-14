Strengths

Mental Processing Speed

Agility

Body Control

Weaknesses

Route Running

Long Foot Speed

Contested Catches

Overall

Channing Goodwin is a WR recruit from Providence Day, N.C. He plays on a very talented High School team with fellow Michigan targets in 5-Star QB Jadyn Davis and 4-Star WR Jordan Shipp from the 2024 Class, and 5-Star OT David Sanders Jr from the 2025 Class. Despite playing on such a loaded team, Goodwin stands out as a player all on his own. He has a slight build at 6’1” 175lbs. He has solid acceleration, solid foot speed, good agility, good body control, and good hands. Goodwin plays hard and also shows a willingness to block at the WR position.

Pass Game

In the pass game, Goodwin uses his good releases to effectively get off the LOS and transition into his route quickly. He can get off a press man corner with his good releases and good agility, as he uses his quickness to evade a punch at the LOS and gain leverage on the CB/S who tries to press him. Once he gets off the LOS, he uses his solid acceleration to move through his route smoothly. His route running is quite raw however; as he typically rounds his breaks instead of planting his foot in the ground and intentionally trying to create as much separation as possible. He has all the tools to be a good route runner but needs to develop in his actual ability to do so. He creates separation at the top of his routes with his good mental processing speed to identify where he has leverage over the DB and use that to his advantage, and he also uses his good agility to get in and out of breaks quickly. He can also effectively identify the holes in a zone and prepare himself as a presentable target for the QB to find. Once the ball is in the air, he uses his good body control to adjust to the throw and uses his good hands to catch the ball, no matter if it’s high or low on his body. He hasn’t yet shown that he can simultaneously catch the ball while also preparing to take a hit across the middle of the field, so that is another area where he could improve as well. While he’s not that big, he can also go up and high point the ball in a jump ball type situation with his good body control and solid leaping ability. Once he catches the ball, he is an effective YAC guy, because he uses his good agility to make defenders miss at the second and third levels of the defense. He’s difficult to tackle in space because he can also break arm tackles with his solid physical strength, in addition to being able to juke out most DB’s 1 on 1.

Run Game

In the run game, Goodwin can be an asset because he is a capable and willing blocker. He has the technique, mentality, and physical strength to be a solid blocker, either in the run game or the screen game outside at the next level.

Projection: Channing Goodwin can play either on the outside or in the slot at the next level because of his good releases, good acceleration, and good mental processing speed. If he can continue to work on his route running and improve his foot speed, he can become a Day 2 or Day 3 NFL Draft Pick at the WR position.