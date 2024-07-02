Champions Circle and Michigan Athletics have announced the launch of exclusive game-weekend experiences for the 2024 football season, aimed at enhancing fan engagement and supporting University of Michigan student-athletes through name, image, and likeness.

Champions Circle is the official collective partner of Michigan Athletics. This latest offering is another example of offering fans exclusive access to the teams, players, and experiences while also raising NIL funds for Michigan athletes.

According to a press release from Champions Circle, for the 2024 season the experiences include

● Team Walkthrough and Team Dinner (Friday)

● Game Day Pre-Game Sideline Access

● M Club Supports You Banner Touch

● Schembechler Hall Private Tour, and more.

Fans interested in more information or booking an experience can visit. https://www.championscircleuofm.com/football-experiences.

https://www.championscircleuofm.com/experiences

Champions Circle states, "The first two home games of the season will be available for booking immediately, with details on the remaining six home games to follow as the season approaches. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Champions Circle® promptly to secure their preferred game-day experiences."

For the launch, Champions Circle is also having a FREE “Fresno State Ultimate Experience” Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is open the until 12PM ET on Friday, July 12th, with the winner receiving the following:

● 2 tickets to the Michigan vs. Fresno State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2024

● 2 pregame sideline passes to enjoy the view from the field in The Big House

● You and a guest are invited to attend the Team Walkthrough

● $2,000 travel gift card to cover flight, hotel, taxi / rideshare apps, food, etc.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting here.

As Michigan's official partner, Champions Circle raises NIL funds, with 100% of proceeds going to Michigan athletes. Their "One More Year" and "Those Who Stay" campaigns in the last two seasons have been credited as major drivers in Michigan Football's ability to retain talented players.