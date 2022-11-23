Michigan State acted by indefinitely suspending 8 players involved while they awaited results of the criminal investigation. Today, the results of that investigation are seven charges being authorized by the prosecutor in Washtenaw County.

It has been a few weeks since two Michigan players, Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows, were assaulted in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium after the game against Michigan State.

The most serious charge is for Khary Crump, who is facing a felony charge for assault. Crump was seen on video attacking Gemon Green with his helmet.

6 of the players are facing misdemeanor charges for one count of misdemeanor assault. Those players are Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright, Zion Young, and Jacoby Windmon.

Malcolm Jones is currently suspended by Michigan State but did not receive charges.

The investigation was conducted by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Michigan State University and their police also contributed and assisted with the investigation. These charges are a result of the Prosecutors Office reviewing the results of the investigation and recommended charges submitted by the UMDPSS.

UPDATE 11/23/2022 2:20pm:

Michigan President Santa Ono has issued a statement in response to the charges filed today;

"At the University of Michigan, we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office to the unfortunate incident. We also want to express our concern for all players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter."