The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its 25 semifinalists for the class of 2021, and four first-year eligible players made the cut — Jared Allen, Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning and former Michigan Wolverines football player Charles Woodson. To even be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, selected athletes are not allowed to have been an active NFL player for at least five consecutive seasons.

Former Michigan Wolverines football CB Charles Woodson now works as a college football analyst for FOX. (Per Kjeldsen)

The 25 semifinalists have been narrowed down from a list of 130 nominees that were revealed in September. The Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be announced during the week leading up to the Super Bowl in February, with anywhere from four to eight new members being chosen. The selected athletes will then be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 8, 2021.