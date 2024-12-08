Chase Herbstreit, Kirk Herbstreit's son, announces commitment to Michigan

Michigan football picked up a surprise commitment on Sunday afternoon from the son of a former Ohio State player. Chase Herbstreit, the son of former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, has committed to Michigan.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback will join Bryce Underwood as the second quarterback in Michigan's recruiting class.
Herbstreit, who hails from St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, is an unranked quarterback in the recruiting class of 2025.
During his time at Ohio State from 1989-92, Kirk Herbstreit completed 183-of-317 pass attempts for 2,263 yards, five touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Kirk now serves as one of the most recognizable faces in college football media, calling games for ESPN and appearing weekly on College Gameday.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky