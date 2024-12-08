Chase Herbstreit, Kirk Herbstreit's son, announces commitment to Michigan

Michigan football picked up a surprise commitment on Sunday afternoon from the son of a former Ohio State player. Chase Herbstreit, the son of former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, has committed to Michigan.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback will join Bryce Underwood as the second quarterback in Michigan's recruiting class.

Herbstreit, who hails from St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, is an unranked quarterback in the recruiting class of 2025.

During his time at Ohio State from 1989-92, Kirk Herbstreit completed 183-of-317 pass attempts for 2,263 yards, five touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Kirk now serves as one of the most recognizable faces in college football media, calling games for ESPN and appearing weekly on College Gameday.