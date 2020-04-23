CHAT: Former U-M Lineman Doug Skene Joins To Talk Michigan Football, More
Former Michigan Wolverines football All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins the staff of TheWolverine to discuss the Maize and Blue program heading into tonight's NFL draft.
We answer all your questions pertaining to head coach Jim Harbaugh and his recent recruiting hot stretch, as well as the Wolverine players who hope to hear their names called during this weekend's draft.
Subscribers can join the discussion HERE.
*Note: TheWolverine will hold its weekly chat each Thursday at noon
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook