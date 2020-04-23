News More News
CHAT: Former U-M Lineman Doug Skene Joins To Talk Michigan Football, More

TheWolverine Staff
TheWolverine
Former Michigan Wolverines football All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins the staff of TheWolverine to discuss the Maize and Blue program heading into tonight's NFL draft.

We answer all your questions pertaining to head coach Jim Harbaugh and his recent recruiting hot stretch, as well as the Wolverine players who hope to hear their names called during this weekend's draft.

Subscribers can join the discussion HERE.

*Note: TheWolverine will hold its weekly chat each Thursday at noon

Former Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Doug Skene (far right).
Former Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Doug Skene (far right) won five Big Ten championships during his time with the Maize and Blue.
