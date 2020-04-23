Michigan faces a host of questions to answer, if it plays football next fall (or spring). The biggest boil down to three. One, how is an 80-percent new starting offensive line going to develop? Two, how does the new guy in the most scrutinized position besides POTUS react? Three, how does the Michigan defense perform — not in 11 warm-up games, but in the regular-season finale? Before answering those, a quick word about playing the season, period. Many, including TheWolverine.com contributor Tom Crawford, are leaning toward the notion that there won’t be a football season, due to COVID-19 risks. There are nearly 200 million reasons arguing against that stance. That’s roughly Michigan’s athletic budget in dollars, and if you wipe out football for a year, you wipe out everything else. According to USA Today figures in the 2018 fiscal year, Michigan stood second in the nation in profiting after expenses from football ($74.8 million). U-M also led the nation in covering for non-revenue sports losses ($39.9 million). In other words, if football goes, it all goes.

Redshirt junior quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is a top contender to take over behind center in 2020.

That’s not to say U-M Athletic Director Warde Manuel — or any other AD, university president or NCAA chief — will take big chances with people’s health. But if there’s any way to play reasonably safely, in a shortened schedule, even a March-into-May slate, don’t bet against it. That said, on to the questions. Redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield emerges as the sole survivor starter from the 2019 line. That doesn’t bother former U-M All-American Jon Jansen a whole lot. He’s seen what’s coming, and he’s convinced the Wolverines will be fine up front. He told us so, and repeated his insistence to Michigan Radio team partner and sideline reporter Doug Karsch. “Talking with Jon Jansen has me feeling very good about the offensive line,” Karsch offered. “He LOVES some of the young kids. We had two starters last year that will be good at the tackle spots, in Mayfield and [redshirt junior Andrew] Stueber or [redshirt sophomore] Ryan Hayes. Stueber is like getting a starter back, in my estimation. “Hayes started and looked good enough. He looked like a kid who could use an offseason in the weight room, and I presume he is picking things up and putting them down appropriately in the offseason. I feel good about the offensive line.” He’s not as sure how to feel about the quarterback spot. Redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey has the on-field experience upper hand, while redshirt sophomore Joe Milton possesses the size (6-5, 245) and athleticism that makes onlookers ponder “if only” about his touch on throws. No spring practice means advantage McCaffrey, according to Karsch. “I think the guy with more experience has quite the leg up in the quarterback battle,” Karsch said. “This was destined to be a Joe Milton-Dylan McCaffrey battle. It could still happen, but it struck me that Milton needed the reps and Milton needed spring ball, and Milton needed that just a little bit more than McCaffrey. “That doesn’t mean you might not see a change once the season starts. From a handicapping standpoint, I think that first snap is more likely to be McCaffrey now. He does add: “Milton’s ability wows people. He could be a factor when it’s all said and done. His physical traits, his arm strength — it’s impressive.” Michigan Radio play-by-play broadcaster Jim Brandstatter cautions: “I also know that Dylan has had some injuries that Joe has not had. Quarterbacks always get this rap on them that they’re China dolls, or injury prone, or … I think it’s a crock. But Dylan has had a couple of injuries that kept him from playing that Joe has not had.

Michigan has to find a way to get it done defensively against Ohio State, or a Big Ten title is out of reach.