TheWolverine

CHAT: Jim Harbaugh's Contract Situation, His Future As U-M's Coach & More
Will Jim Harbaugh be the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines' football program next year? Chris Balas answers all your questions involving the situation, addressing the latest rumors and what he's hearing behind closed doors.
Athletic Director Warde Manuel is also discussed inside, staff changes that could be occurring if Harbaugh is to remain on board and more.
RELATED: ITF Extra: The Latest on Harbaugh, OSU Game, More
