 Answering your questions about Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his future.
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-07 19:48:12 -0600') }}

CHAT: Jim Harbaugh's Contract Situation, His Future As U-M's Coach & More

Chris Balas
TheWolverine
Will Jim Harbaugh be the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines' football program next year? Chris Balas answers all your questions involving the situation, addressing the latest rumors and what he's hearing behind closed doors.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel is also discussed inside, staff changes that could be occurring if Harbaugh is to remain on board and more.

RELATED: ITF Extra: The Latest on Harbaugh, OSU Game, More

RELATED: U-M Back to Limited Practice Monday

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh
The Michigan Wolverines' football team is slated to play at Ohio State on Saturday at noon. (Per Kjeldsen)
{{ article.author_name }}