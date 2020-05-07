The biggest news surrounding the Michigan Wolverines this week involved freshman basketball guard Cole Bajema's decision to transfer, leaving head coach Juwan Howard incredibly thin at guard in 2020-21.

TheWolverine staff answers all your questions pertaining to the freshman's departure, as well as head coach Jim Harbaugh and the football program, and any other questions you may have pertaining to Michigan athletics.

Subscribers can join the discussion by CLICKING HERE.

*Note: TheWolverine will hold its weekly chat each Thursday at noon