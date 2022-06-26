Chemistry with Juwan Howard key to Youssef Khayat's Michigan pledge

While Michigan's recruitment of international wing prospect Youssef Khayat feels as if it were a whirlwind process, it was one that was calculated and thoroughly researched by the 19-year-old from Lebanon.

Discussing his commitment with The Field of 68, Khayat was asked the obvious question after making his pledge to the Wolverines.

Why?

“Honestly, from the start, I felt like I was at home," Khayat said. "With the coaching staff, the way they presented it with Coach Juwan, who is one of the best coaches in college basketball or even basketball. I’m excited for it. The coaching staff immediately made me feel at home. Coach Juwan told me my role, how I can play, and how I can impact the team. I’m excited for it."

Despite Khayat's extensive experience with basketball, the collegiate game in the United States is different. It's something that Khayat is very much aware of.

As for the expectation for next season, Khayat is currently in wait-and-see mode. However, Juwan Howard made one thing abundantly clear.

Put in the work.

"He expects me to put the work in from day one," Khayat said. "To be someone that puts the work in and then we're going to see. Right now, the most important thing is to go to Michigan ready. Excited to work and, hopefully, this season is going to be great."

As for when he will arrive in Ann Arbor, Khayat is not quite sure. He acknowledged that he has to get through the visa process in order to travel to America.

