Chicago Four-Star SG Isaiah Barnes Commits To Michigan
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has received his first commitment in the 2021 recruiting class, landing Chicago Simeon four-star shooting guard Isaiah Barnes this afternoon.
At 6-6, 180, Barnes is rated as the No. 112 overall player nationally and the 28th-best shooting guard in the country.
"First off I would like to thank God for guiding me and allowing me to travel through all the adversities that I've experienced through this process," Barnes wrote this afternoon. "Next, I would like to thank my parents for being by my side every step of the way.
"Without them, none of this would have been possible. I would also like to thank all the trainers and coaches that have pushed me every day to be the best version of me. Lastly, I would like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me and poured their time and effort into me.
"With that being said, with much thought, I will be attending The University of Michigan to further my academic and basketball career. Go Blue."
Barnes was offered a scholarship by Michigan on April 26, and chose the Maize and Blue today over other notable offers from Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.
The four-star guard played last season at Oak Park High School in Illinois and averaged 18 points and seven boards, but will be attending Simeon High on the south side of Chicago this winter for his senior campaign.
Howard's debut 2020 recruiting class at Michigan wrapped up at No. 16 nationally in the previous cycle.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook