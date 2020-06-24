Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has received his first commitment in the 2021 recruiting class, landing Chicago Simeon four-star shooting guard Isaiah Barnes this afternoon. At 6-6, 180, Barnes is rated as the No. 112 overall player nationally and the 28th-best shooting guard in the country.

Michigan Wolverines basketball commit Isaiah Barnes checks in at No. 112 overall nationally. (Liam Schulz)

"First off I would like to thank God for guiding me and allowing me to travel through all the adversities that I've experienced through this process," Barnes wrote this afternoon. "Next, I would like to thank my parents for being by my side every step of the way. "Without them, none of this would have been possible. I would also like to thank all the trainers and coaches that have pushed me every day to be the best version of me. Lastly, I would like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me and poured their time and effort into me. "With that being said, with much thought, I will be attending The University of Michigan to further my academic and basketball career. Go Blue."