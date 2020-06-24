Sebastian Cheeks is one of the more versatile prospects in the 2022 class.

The rising athlete out of Evanston (Ill.) Township starred at running back as a sophomore last season but also made some huge plays on the defensive side of the ball.

“Honestly, I feel like I can impact the ball on either side,” Cheeks said. “Right now, I’m going to be playing mostly running back because that’s what the team needs. But I’m comfortable with outside linebacker or running back.”