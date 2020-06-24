 Chicagoland ATH Sebastian Cheeks Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Bond With Brian Jean-Mary
football

Chicagoland ATH Sebastian Cheeks Talks Michigan, Bond With Brian Jean-Mary

Sebastian Cheeks is one of the more versatile prospects in the 2022 class.

The rising athlete out of Evanston (Ill.) Township starred at running back as a sophomore last season but also made some huge plays on the defensive side of the ball.

“Honestly, I feel like I can impact the ball on either side,” Cheeks said. “Right now, I’m going to be playing mostly running back because that’s what the team needs. But I’m comfortable with outside linebacker or running back.”

Chicago athlete Sebastian Cheeks holds an offer from Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Chicago athlete Sebastian Cheeks holds a Michigan offer.
Cheeks has offers in hand from Boston College, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Michigan, Syracuse and Wisconsin.

Michigan is recruiting Cheeks as a linebacker, and position coach Brian Jean-Mary has been in constant contact with him throughout the dead period.

