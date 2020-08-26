As it stands now, none of the three Wolverines listed have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Evans missed the entire 2019 season due to an academic issue, but was reinstated as a full member of the team in January.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that senior wide receiver Nico Collins (No. 26) and senior defensive end Kwity Paye (No. 47) were included in McShay's rankings. But the inclusion of the third Wolverine who made the cut may have turned some heads. Fifth-year senior running back Chris Evans checked in as the No. 50 prospect in the draft class.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay released his preseason top 50 players in the draft class , along with position ranks, on Wednesday, with three Michigan Wolverines making the list.

During his career at Michigan, Evans has accumulated 1,722 yards with 14 touchdowns on 304 carries, while also being a receiving threat out of the backfield, recording 40 receptions for 392 yards and two scores.

"He averaged 5.2 yards per carry in 2018, and he has shown consistent production in the pass game (15-plus catches in 2017 and 2018)," McShay wrote. "He has experience flexing outside and lining up in the slot. Evans is instinctive between the tackles and shifty in the open field."

Collins is the sixth-best receiver in the draft class, according to McShay. The 6-4, 215-pounder averaged 19.7 yards per reception as a junior in 2019, which was the second-best mark among any pass catcher in the Big Ten. Heading into the 2020 campaign, Collins was on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is handed annually out to college football's top wide receiver.

McShay acknowledged that Collins didn't put up gaudy numbers last season, but actually attested a portion of that to the quarterback play of Shea Patterson.

"The production -- 37 catches for 729 yards -- wasn't eye-popping in 2019, but you have to acknowledge the poor quarterback play," McShay said. "Collins has good size and top-end speed to challenge vertically, and he will make contested grabs. He is not yet a complete route runner."

Paye is the No. 5 defensive end on McShay's big board after notching 12.5 tackles for loss last season, which was the most on Michigan's defense. The two-time All-Big Ten honoree was on the preseason watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (most outstanding defensive lineman) and the Bednarik Award (best defender in the country).

"Paye can slip blocks and make plays in the backfield," McShay pointed out. "He is still developing as a pass-rusher -- though he had 6.5 sacks last year -- but the ceiling is high. Paye is probably a 3-4 OLB candidate in the NFL."

Two Wolverines have already declared for the 2021 draft in redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield and senior cornerback Ambry Thomas.