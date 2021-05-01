 Michigan Wolverines Football: Cincinnati Bengals Select Michigan RB Chris Evans In Sixth Round Of NFL Draft
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 15:43:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Cincinnati Bengals Select Michigan RB Chris Evans In Sixth Round

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

With the No. 202 pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected former Michigan running back Chris Evans, who is seen as a change-of-pace back who can catch the ball out of the backfield.

Evans is the seventh Wolverine to be picked in this year's draft, joining joining defensive end Kwity Paye (first round to the Indianapolis Colts), offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (third round to the Atlanta Falcons), wideout Nico Collins (third round to the Houston Texans), cornerback Ambry Thomas (third round to the San Francisco 49ers), linebacker Cameron McGrone (fifth round to the New England Patriots) and fullback Ben Mason (fifth round to the Baltimore Ravens).

"This could be a sixth-round steal when it’s all said and done" ESPN's Todd McShay said on the broadcast. "For the first three seasons, he had 304 carries for over 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s 5-foot-11, 215 pounds. He runs a 4.50, which is a very respectable time in the 40-yard dash. He’s an instinctive inside runner.

"He has quick feet in and out of the whole, and what I love about him is that he can catch the football. He is so smooth and active catching the ball and turning up the field. They actually started him at slot receiver earlier in his career, so he brings that versatility.

"I don’t know what happened this past year — I don’t know how in the world he only got 16 carries, but Chris Evans is going to be a steal when it’s all said and done."

RELATED: The Baltimore Ravens Draft Ben Mason With The Final Pick Of The 5th Round

RELATED: Kwity Paye's 'Talent And Character' Made Drafting Him 'Easy' For The Colts

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Evans came to Michigan in the class of 2016 as an unheralded three-star recruit out of Indianapolis, but he made an impact right way in a winged helmet, with his coming out party being the season-opener against Hawai'i in which he rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown on eight rushes. As a true freshman, he was the team's second-leading rusher with 614 yards on 88 carries with four touchdowns on a squad that won 10 games and made an Orange Bowl appearance.

He made two starts — the first two of his career at running back — in 2017, when he began splitting the bulk of the carries with Karan Higdon. All told, he generated a total of 842 all-purpose yards (685 rushing yards) and 7 touchdowns on the season. His numbers dipped a bit in 2018, again due to the fact that Higdon took on more of a prominent role — and rushed for over 1,000 yards that season. Evans posted 423 yards on 18 carries with four touchdowns and added 148 receiving yards on 18 catches with one score.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgUGxheXMgYXJlIGNvbWluZyB3aXRoIENocmlzIEV2YW5zIHRv IENpbmN5ITxicj48YnI+Q29uZ3JhdHVsYXRpb25zIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2lkbnBsYXlfYWJjMTIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBLaWRucGxheV9hYmMxMjM8L2E+LCBhIDbig6N0aCByb3VuZCBz ZWxlY3Rpb24gb2YgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmVuZ2Fscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVuZ2FsczwvYT4gaW4g dGhlIDIwMjEgTkZMIERyYWZ0LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Qcm9CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jUHJvQmx1ZTwvYT4g44C9IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTERyYWZ0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMRHJhZnQ8L2E+IDxicj4yMDIxIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ORkxEcmFmdD9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05GTERyYWZ0PC9hPiBB cHJpbCAyOSDigJMgTWF5IDEgb24gTkZMTi9FU1BOL0FCQyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vUVA0bkZnZjR6dyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FQNG5G Z2Y0enc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBVTWlj aEZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VNaWNo Rm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzEzODg1OTI0NjAzODU5NTE3NDU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Evans was suspended for the entirety of the 2019 season due to an academic issue, but he didn't allow that to end his career at Michigan. He stayed in Ann Arbor and trained for a potential return — which was not guaranteed at the time — and worked three jobs to support himself.

Eventually, head coach Jim Harbaugh reinstated him to the team once he was cleared to re-enroll to the school, and Evans returned for his fifth-year senior season. He was used as just a role player in 2020 as part of a crowded running back room, carrying the ball 16 times for 73 yards with a touchdown and catching nine passes for 87 yards.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9jaW5jaW5uYXRpLWJlbmdhbHMtc2VsZWN0LW1pY2hpZ2FuLXJi LWNocmlzLWV2YW5zLWluLXNpeHRoLXJvdW5kIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hpZ2FuLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGY2luY2lubmF0aS1iZW5nYWxzLXNlbGVjdC1t aWNoaWdhbi1yYi1jaHJpcy1ldmFucy1pbi1zaXh0aC1yb3VuZCZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTE0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==