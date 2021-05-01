With the No. 202 pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected former Michigan running back Chris Evans, who is seen as a change-of-pace back who can catch the ball out of the backfield.

Evans is the seventh Wolverine to be picked in this year's draft, joining joining defensive end Kwity Paye (first round to the Indianapolis Colts), offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (third round to the Atlanta Falcons), wideout Nico Collins (third round to the Houston Texans), cornerback Ambry Thomas (third round to the San Francisco 49ers), linebacker Cameron McGrone (fifth round to the New England Patriots) and fullback Ben Mason (fifth round to the Baltimore Ravens).

"This could be a sixth-round steal when it’s all said and done" ESPN's Todd McShay said on the broadcast. "For the first three seasons, he had 304 carries for over 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s 5-foot-11, 215 pounds. He runs a 4.50, which is a very respectable time in the 40-yard dash. He’s an instinctive inside runner.

"He has quick feet in and out of the whole, and what I love about him is that he can catch the football. He is so smooth and active catching the ball and turning up the field. They actually started him at slot receiver earlier in his career, so he brings that versatility.

"I don’t know what happened this past year — I don’t know how in the world he only got 16 carries, but Chris Evans is going to be a steal when it’s all said and done."

RELATED: The Baltimore Ravens Draft Ben Mason With The Final Pick Of The 5th Round

RELATED: Kwity Paye's 'Talent And Character' Made Drafting Him 'Easy' For The Colts