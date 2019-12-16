Almost two years to the day that his brother committed to Michigan , Essexville (Mich.) Garber 2022 defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren announced he was going to be a Wolverine as well. Although still just a sophomore, the younger VanSumeren decided there was no reason to wait when he knew which school he wanted to continue his career with.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Michigan actually offered VanSumeren last April when he was just a freshman, and they were not his first offer. Central Michigan offered a few days earlier, and Kentucky would offer about one month after Michigan. VanSumeren also fielded interest from schools across the country, including Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State. After posting 88 tackles, including 29 for loss and 11 sacks, as a sophomore, VanSumeren was named first team all-state. Like his brother, who saw carries in each of the last two seasons for Michigan, VanSumeren also lines up in the backfield for Essexville Garber. He was recruited, however, to play defensive line for the Wolverines.

IN HIS WORDS

“I figured why wait when I know ultimately that is where I want to be. It feels incredible. I really don't think there is any place other I'd rather be. Being the best I can be is now my focus.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

Early commitments from sophomores are usually tenuous, at best, but VanSumeren is an in-state guy and has a brother already on the team so this can be considered as strong of a commitment as you are going to get from a sophomore. Right now, VanSumeren is stuck between a strongside defensive end and defensive tackle as he projects to college, but he still has two and a half more years of physical development ahead of him before he heads off to college and those position questions will likely clear themselves up. VanSumeren is strong for his age and had no trouble battling upper class Division I prospects when we saw him last off-season. His unceasing motor and strong work ethic are additional marks in the plus column for the young defensive lineman.