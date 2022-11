Three-star class of 2023 ATH Breeon Ishmail (Cincinnati, Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan on Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 204-pounder who plays both wide receiver and outside linebacker at Princeton High School chose the Wolverines over Tennessee, NC State, Pittsburgh and Louisville.

Michigan extended an offer to Ishmail in October and he last visited Ann Arbor for the Wolverines' final home game of the season last weekend against Illinois.

Ishmail holds other notable offers from Kentucky, West Virginia and Cincinnati.

With his pledge to the Wolverines, Ishmail becomes the 17th verbal commit in Michigan's 2023 class.