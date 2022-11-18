Michigan football gained its 16th verbal commitment of its 2023 class when offensive lineman Nathan Efobi (Cumming, GA.) announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Friday.

Efobi received a Michigan offer this past summer and took several visits to Ann Arbor during his recruitment, including an official visit on Sept. 24 for the Maryland game.

The 6-foot-4, 288-pounder had several other offers, including from Miami, Penn State, Missouri, Boston College, among others.

However, the Wolverines emerged as the frontrunner in his recruitment early in the process as Efobi and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore continued to build a strong relationship leading up to his commitment.

With Efobi's pledge, he becomes the third offensive lineman in the class along with Evan Link (Washington, DC) and Amir Herring (West Bloomfield, Mich.).