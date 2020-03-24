2020 Michigan Football Analysis: Offensive Line
A Look Ahead To The 2020 Michigan Football Season, Part 5 of 9
Michigan returned several starters a year ago, but looks to be nearly starting over this year with four veterans erased from the lineup.
That always brings new opportunity and renewed competition for several spots. It makes fall camp especially interesting for offensive line coach Ed Warinner’s crew, which will have to sort itself out for a schedule that starts on the road with a Power Five foe in Washington Sept. 5.
The Wolverines will open the 2020 campaign with a new face at nearly every position across the line. It’s time to gear up for a new look.
“There’s inexperience, but they’re really talented. I’m excited to see this group of young guys. The 2019 group of recruiting guys is going to be special. You put that with Jalen Mayfield, [redshirt junior Andrew] Stueber, [redshirt junior Chuck] Filiaga and [redshirt sophomore Ryan] Hayes, and this is going to be a talented, talented group.”
— U-M All-American Jon Jansen
