Michigan returned several starters a year ago, but looks to be nearly starting over this year with four veterans erased from the lineup.

That always brings new opportunity and renewed competition for several spots. It makes fall camp especially interesting for offensive line coach Ed Warinner’s crew, which will have to sort itself out for a schedule that starts on the road with a Power Five foe in Washington Sept. 5.

The Wolverines will open the 2020 campaign with a new face at nearly every position across the line. It’s time to gear up for a new look.