National Signing Day may be here, but the Wolverines wrapped up their 2020 recruiting class back in December. Michigan had 23 players take advantage of the early period and did not have any new additions during Wednesday’s festivities. While there were no fireworks to end the cycle, Michigan put together a well-rounded class and filled some key needs for the future of the program. Here are my final five takeaways on the class.

1. Speed In Space

With new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis taking command of the offense, Michigan made it a point to find players that fit his 'speed in space' mantra. Rivals250 wide receiver AJ Henning is the perfect example of a great fit for Gattis' system. His explosiveness in short space and versatility could get him on the field immediately. The Wolverines also added three-star athlete Eamonn Dennis, who may not get the hype that Henning does but brings a similar skillset. Rivals250 running back Blake Corum is another candidate for early playing time. Think Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. From a pure speed standpoint, three-star wide receiver Roman Wilson is the fastest man in the class. He runs a verified 4.34 and will be a huge vertical threat for the Wolverines.

2. Linebacker Haul

Michigan lost linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, but it is defensive coordinator Don Brown that deserves most of the credit for putting together a sensational linebacker class. Rivals100 prospect Kalel Mullings is the highest rated signee in the class and is a freak athlete. He had P5 offers at the running back position and will be a stud in Brown's attacking defense. Michigan also landed a pair of Rivals250 linebackers in Osman Savage and Cornell Wheeler. Savage can play multiple backer spots, while Wheeler is a pure thumper. Four-star linebacker William Mohan was brought in for the 'Viper' position and is a tremendous fit for that spot. Overall, this group has an impressive amount of talent.

3. Offensive Line Trio

Michigan wanted to close the cycle with a towering tackle with potential. While that didn't happen, the Wolverines did a great job of finding three mean, nasty offensive linemen that will be leaders for UM on and off the field. Rivals250 prospect Zak Zinter, an early enrollee, is one of the best offensive linemen I've ever evaluated. He is a true road grader and will be a dominant force in the interior. Four-star prospect Jeffrey Persi will need a redshirt year, but he has the tools and frame to be a premier left tackle. Three-star recruit Reece Atteberry is still raw, but he has a ton of brute strength and will be a force at guard or center.

4. Quarterback Situation

Michigan thought it had landed its guy in four-star quarterback JD Johnson. However, Johnson abruptly retired due to medical reasons, which left the Wolverines with no signal-caller late in the cycle. UM opted to take a shot on lowly recruited Dan Villari from Long Island. Villari is a big pocket passer with plus athleticism, but he's a project take. Michigan didn't score at the biggest position in football, which means Rivals100 2021 quarterback commit JJ McCarthy needs to pan out. Yes, there is a chance Villari could surprise, but McCarthy is without a doubt being seen as the future of the program.

5. No Defensive Tackles