Michigan added graduate transfer defensive end Mike Danna from Central Michigan Tuesday afternoon.

Last season, Danna had 65 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two touchdowns for the Chippewas. Former Chippewa offensive lineman and current Central Michigan radio analyst Brock Gutierrez watched Danna develop and burst onto the scene with a productive season in 2018.

Gutierrez said that Danna’s ability to get to the quarterback makes him a special football player.

“Just the ability to rush the passer,” Gutierrez said. “He was certainly a big playmaker on a pretty good defense. Unfortunately that defense was overshadowed by some poor offense last season. He’s a heck of football player off the edge. Does good just getting after the quarterback.”