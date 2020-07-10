Michigan Wolverines basketball landed the commitment of 2021 Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star shooting guard Kobe Bufkin on Friday. The 6-4, 175-pounder is the No. 61 player in the country and No. 17 shooting guard, per Rivals.com. With his pledge, he becomes the third member of head coach Juwan Howard's 2021 class, joining Chicago Simeon four-star shooting guard Isaiah Barnes and Stewartville (Minn.) three-star power forward Will Tschetter. The Wolverine spoke with Grand Rapids Christian head coach Eric Taylor to get the breakdown on Bufkin's game, what he will bring to the next level and more. RELATED: Michigan Basketball Pledge Will Tschetter’s Rise Surprised Even Him

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines basketball commit Kobe Bufkin and Grand Rapids Christian head coach Eric Taylor.

Although he's listed as a shooting guard, Bufkin is a versatile player who can play multiple positions, and he's working on becoming more of a lead guard during this offseason as he enters his senior year of high school. "He’s got great versatility," Taylor said. I see him more as a combo guard, with more of an emphasis right now as a two-guard. But, you know, his skillset and his understanding of the game allows him to be effective. "I think that’s one of the areas where his game can grow, is just being more of a point guard and being able to lead a team, but also knowing when those opportunities to score present themselves. Then you have to take advantage of them.