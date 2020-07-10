Coach's Take: Breaking Down Michigan Commit Kobe Bufkin's Game
Michigan Wolverines basketball landed the commitment of 2021 Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star shooting guard Kobe Bufkin on Friday. The 6-4, 175-pounder is the No. 61 player in the country and No. 17 shooting guard, per Rivals.com. With his pledge, he becomes the third member of head coach Juwan Howard's 2021 class, joining Chicago Simeon four-star shooting guard Isaiah Barnes and Stewartville (Minn.) three-star power forward Will Tschetter.
The Wolverine spoke with Grand Rapids Christian head coach Eric Taylor to get the breakdown on Bufkin's game, what he will bring to the next level and more.
RELATED: Michigan Basketball Pledge Will Tschetter’s Rise Surprised Even Him
Although he's listed as a shooting guard, Bufkin is a versatile player who can play multiple positions, and he's working on becoming more of a lead guard during this offseason as he enters his senior year of high school.
"He’s got great versatility," Taylor said. I see him more as a combo guard, with more of an emphasis right now as a two-guard. But, you know, his skillset and his understanding of the game allows him to be effective.
"I think that’s one of the areas where his game can grow, is just being more of a point guard and being able to lead a team, but also knowing when those opportunities to score present themselves. Then you have to take advantage of them.
"He’s a kid that can score at all three levels. Kobe can get to the basket, he’s got a really good mid-range game and he’s really been working hard on his three-point shot.
"I think anytime you can score at all three levels and have that versatility, it makes you that much tougher to defend.
"He’s an underrated passer. I think he has really good court vision. He’ll continue to grow because I think he’ll become more experienced. He’ll develop some other skills. He’ll get stronger. He’ll become a better defender, and part of that is just a learning curve when you go to the collegiate level. Competing in the Big Ten in and of itself is tough, so I think there will be a learning curve for him."
