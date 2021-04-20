Well, there is no better person to ask than his high school head coach, Tim Racki, who believes Morris is the total package.

"Everybody has been on Tyler since he was a freshman and rightfully so," Racki said. "He's mature beyond his years. He's a national recruit for a reason. It's not just his physical traits, but his football IQ is off the charts. Tyler is never satisfied. He was on a state title team as a freshman and was a major contributor for us.

“But he wants to be the best of the best. He knows that in order to do that, you have to train and watch film when nobody is looking. He certainly does that. His leadership is what I'm most proud of. It's rare for me to have a junior captain, but he's earned his stripes. All of those intangibles you don't see on film make him unique and special."

Morris is a tactical route runner, has perhaps the best hands in the class and has the ability to play inside or outside. And oh yeah, he can play some safety, too, as evidenced by his two-interception game over the weekend.

Morris racked up more than 1,700 yards of offense last season and scored 24 touchdowns as a sophomore. This year, Racki believes Morris has improved his game even more.