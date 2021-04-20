Coach's Take: Breaking Down Michigan WR Commit Tyler Morris
Michigan secured a huge commitment on Tuesday afternoon.
Rivals100 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver Tyler Morris pulled the trigger and sided with the Wolverines over finalists Florida and Notre Dame.
So what exactly does Morris bring to the table?
Well, there is no better person to ask than his high school head coach, Tim Racki, who believes Morris is the total package.
"Everybody has been on Tyler since he was a freshman and rightfully so," Racki said. "He's mature beyond his years. He's a national recruit for a reason. It's not just his physical traits, but his football IQ is off the charts. Tyler is never satisfied. He was on a state title team as a freshman and was a major contributor for us.
“But he wants to be the best of the best. He knows that in order to do that, you have to train and watch film when nobody is looking. He certainly does that. His leadership is what I'm most proud of. It's rare for me to have a junior captain, but he's earned his stripes. All of those intangibles you don't see on film make him unique and special."
Morris is a tactical route runner, has perhaps the best hands in the class and has the ability to play inside or outside. And oh yeah, he can play some safety, too, as evidenced by his two-interception game over the weekend.
Morris racked up more than 1,700 yards of offense last season and scored 24 touchdowns as a sophomore. This year, Racki believes Morris has improved his game even more.
"I can't believe I'm saying this,” Rack said. “Tyler could always catch the football, but this year, he's making some amazing catches. His body control on the sidelines and ability to catch it with one hand secure the catch stands out. You can tell because of his growth physically that he's faster and stronger. That has really helped. We've had some great ones here, but he's in the Hall of Fame when it comes to the best hands I've coached."
As for Michigan, Racki knows Morris will be the same playmaker he’s always been while catching passes from former Nazareth Academy quarterback JJ McCarthy.
“It doesn't hurt going to a Big Ten school where your buddy (McCarthy) is the quarterback,” Racki said. “Maybe you'll get a couple more touches (laughs). JJ being there is a benefit.”
At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Morris is ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver and No. 78 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals.com.
Morris is the seventh commit in Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class.
---
