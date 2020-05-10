Coach's Take: Michigan DB Commit Rod Moore Brings Speed, Versatility
Michigan has once again landed an intriguing talent from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont.
The Wolverines signed defensive lineman Gabe Newburg in 2019, added three-star wide receiver Markus Allen a couple of weeks ago and now have three-star safety Rod Moore in the fold for this cycle as well.
Moore is a versatile defensive back with the ability to earn a fourth star this season. Some have brought up questions about his speed, but Northmont head coach Tony Broering was a bit bewildered that it was even a topic of discussion.
In fact, Broering raved about Moore’s speed. After all, Moore qualified for the Ohio state track meet as a sophomore in two different events. He also killed the 40 on the camp circuit last summer.
