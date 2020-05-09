Coach's Take: Michigan LB Commit Tyler McLaurin Will Be A 'Man-Child'
Michigan has once again dipped into Chicagoland for more recruiting talent.
The Wolverines have landed the area’s top ranked prospect for three straight cycles and added an intriguing prospect to the 2021 recruiting class this weekend in Tyler McLaurin.
The three-star outside linebacker from Bolingbrook (Ill.) High picked Michigan over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Texas Tech and a handful of other major programs.
Bolingbrook head coach John Ivlow believes McLaurin is just scratching the surface when it comes to his potential and ceiling.
