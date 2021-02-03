“He means a lot to us,” Carter said. “He’s an outstanding young man who has been part of the program since our middle school team. He’s been consistent. He’s gotten better every year. He’s a really good student. He’s one of my favorite players. He’s instrumental to all the things we do in our program.”

Benny’s decision came down to two in-state programs, but he also held offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Simply put, Benny was a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. He has a terrific build to go along with tremendous power and athleticism in the interior of the defensive line. While he missed the star of his senior season to injury, Benny still finished with 32 tackles, including 11 for loss, and 5.5 sacks in five games.