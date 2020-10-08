Michigan has been able to steal a couple of gems from Texas during the Jim Harbaugh era.

In 2017, the Wolverines went out to the Lone Star State and plucked Rivals250 offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga from one of the country’s best programs in Aledo, which constantly competes for state titles.

Harbaugh and company made a statement the following cycle by landing four-star tight end Mustapha Muhammad and twin defensive backs Gemon Green and German Green. Pulling the Green brothers out of South Dallas powerhouse DeSoto was quite the accomplishment for the Wolverines.