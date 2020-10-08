Coffee House: A Breakdown Of Michigan Targets In Texas
Michigan has been able to steal a couple of gems from Texas during the Jim Harbaugh era.
In 2017, the Wolverines went out to the Lone Star State and plucked Rivals250 offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga from one of the country’s best programs in Aledo, which constantly competes for state titles.
Harbaugh and company made a statement the following cycle by landing four-star tight end Mustapha Muhammad and twin defensive backs Gemon Green and German Green. Pulling the Green brothers out of South Dallas powerhouse DeSoto was quite the accomplishment for the Wolverines.
After a couple of cycles with no Texans, the Wolverines found a diamond in the rough in 2021 three-star Austin (Texas) Del Valle running back Tavierre Dunlap. While not a household name at a big program, Dunlap could end up being one of the true steals for Michigan this cycle.
And his commitment may set the tone for Michigan to land more Texas talent in the future.
The 2022 recruiting class has some major talent across the board, and Michigan is already in it with several top Texas prospects, including Rivals250 Fort Worth Nolan Catholic running back Emeka Megwa.
