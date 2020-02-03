1. One of the biggest reasons I like to get on the road is to not only see kids live but to also learn little things about them that couch potato analysts can’t see on film i.e. How smart is this kid? How does he interact with his teammates? How does he respond to his coaches? How big of a competitor is he? Will his attitude make him a good fit at the program I cover? How does he respond to my questions? Is he an off the field risk? McCarthy passed my test with flying colors. The dude checks all the boxes. If you’re a Michigan fan, there is no player you want leading your program more than McCarthy. He is the future of Michigan football.