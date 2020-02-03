News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 17:38:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Coffee House: A Day With Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland spent some time with elite 2021 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy quarterback and Michigan commit JJ McCarthy last week.

Here are his 10 biggest takeaways from seeing McCarthy at his high school and private quarterback training session.

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan.
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan.

1. One of the biggest reasons I like to get on the road is to not only see kids live but to also learn little things about them that couch potato analysts can’t see on film i.e. How smart is this kid? How does he interact with his teammates? How does he respond to his coaches? How big of a competitor is he? Will his attitude make him a good fit at the program I cover? How does he respond to my questions? Is he an off the field risk? McCarthy passed my test with flying colors. The dude checks all the boxes. If you’re a Michigan fan, there is no player you want leading your program more than McCarthy. He is the future of Michigan football.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}