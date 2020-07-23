Chicago has been kind to Michigan over the last several cycle.

The Wolverines have dipped into the Windy City metro aka Chicagoland and have plucked the top prospect in the state of Illinois for three straight cycles.

Michigan made a statement in 2019 by reeling in four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan. The Wolverines followed that up by adding plenty of ‘speed in space’ in elite wide receiver AJ Henning. This year, Michigan scored its biggest fish yet in borderline five-star quarterback JJ McCarthy.