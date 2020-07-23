Coffee House: Chicago's Kaleb Brown, Tyler Morris Are Must-Lands In 2022
Chicago has been kind to Michigan over the last several cycle.
The Wolverines have dipped into the Windy City metro aka Chicagoland and have plucked the top prospect in the state of Illinois for three straight cycles.
Michigan made a statement in 2019 by reeling in four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan. The Wolverines followed that up by adding plenty of ‘speed in space’ in elite wide receiver AJ Henning. This year, Michigan scored its biggest fish yet in borderline five-star quarterback JJ McCarthy.
The 2022 recruiting class presents a unique opportunity for Michigan. After all, Chicago is home to two of the top overall recruits in the country in four-star athlete Kaleb Brown and four-star wide receiver Tyler Morris.
And yes, Michigan is an early frontrunner for both.
U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and area recruiter Sherrone Moore have been instrumental in Michigan’s dominance of Chicagoland the past few cycles and are both heavily involved in the recruitments of Morris and Brown
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news