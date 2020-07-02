Coffee House: Closing Thoughts On JJ McCarthy, Elite 11 Finals
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
This year's Elite 11 competition has come and gone.
At the time of the article, the final standings had yet to be released. Though, I'm not sure it matters much. After all, Elite 11 caught plenty of flack for using junior film for 75 percent of its measuring stick as opposed to, well, you know, the actual event.
Still, three days in Nashville gave me a closer look at Rivals100 quarterback and Michigan commit JJ McCarthy as he squared off against some of the best signal-callers in the country.
Here are my final thoughts from the event.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news